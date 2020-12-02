Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 50 new deaths, 96 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 Wednesday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 50 new deaths, 96 new hospitalizations and 4,099 new cases of COVID-19 which is a 1.08% increase from Tuesday’s numbers.

The percent positive reported is 18.05%, while recoveries grew by nearly 6,000.

The state health department also reported there were only 13% of hospital floor beds available (1,484 out of 11,489).

The state reported 92% of all ICU beds were occupied as of Wednesday. That means just 164 of 2,067 ICU beds were available across the state. That’s 50 more in use today than one week ago, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Totals: