Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports record number of new cases of COVID-19 along with 91 new hospitalizations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a new record of cumulative COVID-19 cases with 7,975 on Monday, which is a 2.18% increase from Sunday.

The state’s health department also reported 91 new hospitalizations as well as 48 new deaths. The percent positive today is at 14.87%.

Totals:

Cases: 374,493

Deaths: 4,602

Current Hospitalizations: 2,290

Tests: Over 4.5M

Recoveries: 328,710