TENNESSEE (WATE) — The state of Tennessee set a new record for the most new cases in one day for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 11,352 new cases were reported on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases is 454,305.

62 new deaths were also reported on Sunday, according to the state. In total there have been 5,462 deaths reported in connection to the virus.

There are also 2,680 current hospitalizations and 3,496 new recoveries/inactive cases for Sunday.