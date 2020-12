NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 73 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Saturday for a total of 5,400 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

TDH also reported 6,691 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 442,953 the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

TDH is also reporting 2,699 current hospitalizations and 387,395 inactive/recovered.

Saturday’s totals due not include negative tests.