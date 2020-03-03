Coronavirus: What to know if you plan to fly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed six travel health notices relating to the coronavirus CO-VID 19, recommending passengers to not fly to four areas unless necessary.

Italy, South Korea, Iran and the People’s Republic of China were listed as a warning level three (avoid all nonessential travel); Japan listed as a warning level two (practice enhanced precautions); and Hong Kong as a watch level one (practice usual precautions).

Although McGhee Tyson Airport connects to a few of the 11 international airports conducting screening on passengers coming in from China, officials have not been requested to do so.

Becky Huckaby, a spokesperson for McGhee Tyson Airport, says they have not been instructed to take any extra precautions relating to the coronavirus, but passengers have been impacted by the illness.

Certain airlines have stopped flying to some of the countries experiencing a larger outbreak of CO-VID 19.

Huckaby says they have a plan in place if something happens regarding the coronavirus locally, but at the moment, they have been monitoring the situation.

She says that she can’t release specific details about the plan, but the state and local emergency response agencies, health departments and the CDC have reviewed the plan.

As far as getting on a plane, the CDC issued a diagram showing the possible risk levels on board if someone was infected.

CDC plane seat diagram

Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness for the Knox County Health Department, says that passengers don’t necessarily have to worry about flying nationally amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“When you’re on a plane, there’s a lot of fresh air circulating constantly, so there’s not as much risk as you would think. And we really stress the hand sanitizer, hand washing, not touching your nose, mouth, eyes; that kind of thing to help keep you safe,” Menefee said.

She says that flying right now is like flying during the flu season (which we are still in).

Everyone needs to wash their hands as often as possible, don’t touch their face, cover their sneezes or coughs and stay home if you’re sick.

Menefee says that the CDC continues to recommend face masks only for those who are already sick or health professionals, and that’s the same case for flying.

Both Huckaby and Menefee say it’s important to keep on eye on the health travel advisories issued by the CDC.

Huckaby says that if a passenger has questions regarding their flights, they should contact the airlines.