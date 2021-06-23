Corrections officer indicted for having inmate assaulted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Cocke County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer is accused of conspiring to have an inmate assaulted according to the findings of a recent TBI investigation.

The investigation claims that several other inmates carried out Joseph Tyree’s request, leaving the man hurt back in December. A grand jury returned indictments against Tyree on Monday charging him with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, one count of Official Oppression and one count of Official Misconduct. Wednesday, he was taken into custody and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $15,000 bond.