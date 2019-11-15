Corryton man led multiple law enforcement agencies in three county pursuit

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Three Claiborne County law enforcement agencies and neighboring agencies were involved in a pursuit with a suspect in a stolen truck on Highway 33, just after 12 p.m. Friday.

Officers were dispatched to Virgils Automotive after a report of a stolen black Ford F-150.

(Brooke Jennings – Police pursuit)

After searching the area, officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Hwy. 33, and the suspect fled heading south.

(Brooke Jennings – Police pursuit on Highway 33 in Union County)

New Tazewell Police Department, Tazewell Police Department and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspect which lead them into Union County. Union County Sheriff’s Office, Maynardville Police Department, and Plainview Police Department assisted to stop the suspect using spike strips.

The pursuit then continued into Knox County where the driver drove into oncoming traffic and intentionally rammed and wrecked one Union County cruiser and damaging another.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office engaged in the pursuit at the Halls-Crossroads.

The pursuit eventually ended in Corryton, where the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Lee Braden had stopped.

Braden is charged with:

Burglary

Theft of property over $10,000

Two felony evading arrest charges

Two aggravated assault charges

Reckless endangerment

Driving on a revoked license

Two Vandalism to government property charges

Theft by possession over $10,000

Braden was also already wanted in violation of probation from Tennessee Department of Corrections.

His bond was set at $100,000 in Union County, with additional charges pending in other jurisdictions.