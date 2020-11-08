Cosby High School moving to virtual learning on Monday due to sewer line work

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Schools System announced one high school is shifting to virtual learning for one day due to an ongoing project.

The system posted on social media that Cosby High School will shift to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 9 due to maintenance work on a sewer line.

The school system also recently announced a series of “Remote Learning Fridays” for students at different schools on its Facebook page.

“ALL Cocke County Schools will transition to REMOTE LEARNING FRIDAYS beginning this Friday, November 6th. Remote learning Fridays dates will be November 6, 13, 20 and December 4, 11, 18. There are increased numbers in all schools of students being excluded from in person attendance. Contact tracing from positive COVID exposure makes this transition necessary. We will continue to evaluate our response to COVID and will make further schedule modifications as needed in alignment with our progressive COVID protocols.“