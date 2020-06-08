Country singer Mark Wills hosting weekly Monday night live stream in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A country music singer is taking his virtual quarantine music sessions to East Tennessee Monday.

Artist Mark Wills has gone live on Facebook on Monday nights for the last several weeks, playing songs from his Georgia home, but today, Wills is taking his “Live from the Bunker” event on the road, and hosting tonight’s session at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to introduce people to the city.

“Get out and go somewhere that you love. Get out and experience places, you can get in your car and drive up through the mountains and see all this beautiful area, you can get out on the hiking trails and hike these mountains, come to downtown Gatlinburg and walk around, you can do the same thing in Pigeon Forge, just get out and enjoy this part of the country, you can still social distance, you can still be safe about it, but this is the perfect place to take your family and just enjoy a little bit of quiet time.” Mark Wills

You can watch the show on the Mark Wills Music Facebook page, the live stream will begin at 9 p.m. Monday.

