County Parks & Rec fences up area of Mead’s Quarry Lake after recent swimmer injury incidents; teen drowning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks & Recreation on Friday installed fencing at Mead’s Quarry Lake as a safety precaution after recent events involving injured swimmers and a teen who drowned near the site.

Parks & Rec saying on its social media that a number of people have been injured in recent months from jumping off and/or swimming near the rock (by the kayak launch) at the quarry.

“There is no swimming in this area. Also, we do not allow people to jump off the rock. We do have a designated swimming area in the quarry. Thanks for your understanding,” the posts stated.

UPDATE on Mead's Quarry: The fence is up. Folks have been injured in recently by jumping off and/or swimming near the rock by the kayak launch. This is a no swim area. Also, we don't allow people to jump off the rock. We have a designated swim area. Thanks for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/hmx8DUOtT1 — Knox Co. Parks & Rec (@knoxcountyparks) June 26, 2020

