KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks & Recreation on Friday installed fencing at Mead’s Quarry Lake as a safety precaution after recent events involving injured swimmers and a teen who drowned near the site.
RELATED: Teenage boy dies after rescue teams respond to Mead’s Quarry Lake drowning incident
Parks & Rec saying on its social media that a number of people have been injured in recent months from jumping off and/or swimming near the rock (by the kayak launch) at the quarry.
“There is no swimming in this area. Also, we do not allow people to jump off the rock. We do have a designated swimming area in the quarry. Thanks for your understanding,” the posts stated.
LATEST STORIES
- NBA releases schedule for season restart
- County Parks & Rec fences up area of Mead’s Quarry Lake after recent swimmer injury incidents; teen drowning
- Mountain lion found hiding in crawl space of California home
- Con artists use alarming story to con grandparents out of $2,500
- Morristown Fire Department chief retires after 44-year career