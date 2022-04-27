JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A man and a woman found passed out in the bed of a truck Sunday by a Campbell County sheriff’s deputy are facing several charges and awaiting a court date in May. A child was also with the couple at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy made contact with Joshua Simpkins and Bridgett Simpkins after responding to reports of an intoxicated man and woman who appeared to be incapacitated in the bed of a truck parked at the Wooldridge Convenience Center in the Newcomb community. When the deputy arrived, he saw Joshua Simpkins standing next to the driver’s door, holding a cooler “with a blank stare on his face,” a report states, “…he was lethargic, slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.”

The deputy’s report also states Bridgett Simpkins was still laying in the bed of the truck on her back and initially, they were not able to wake her, so they called for an ambulance. The deputy gave her a dose of the anti-opioid overdose nasal spray, Narcan, and she became lucid after about 30-45 seconds. She was then checked by EMS and placed into custody.

A search of the truck by the deputy yielded a small clear bag with a brown powder residue in the passenger seat, a pill bottle with Joshua Simpkins’ name containing 5 ½ disks believed to be Methadone in the center console and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun.

The child was released to a family member at the scene.

CCSO says Joshua Simpkins has been charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, public intoxication, and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. Bridgett Simpkins has been charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, public intoxication, and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.

They are both expected to appear in court on Tuesday, May 10.