Couple with West Knoxville ties hopeful for kidney donor

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One local couple is spending the Easter weekend searching for a kidney donor.

Most people know Charles “Chip” Graham as “Coach Graham.” The retired coach is no stranger to the world of athletics, coaching everything from soccer, volleyball, football, basketball and softball.”

Chip and his wife, Beverly, have been active with athletics in West Knoxville.

But now, the couple are hoping the community can help “Coach Graham” pull through another type of battle. His kidney function is at just 10 percent and Chip is currently on a kidney transplant list at UT Medical Center.

The wait could take between three to five years.

