Court doc: Rocky Top teen allegedly confessed to murder of his mother

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawn Willis, 18. Photo: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County teen has been charged with the premeditated murder of his mother after he allegedly shot her while she was sleeping in April 2020.

Shawn Willis, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Sandy Willis. Deputies responded to a home on Andys Ridge Road in Rocky Top on April 20, 2020 for a report of an unresponsive woman found lying in bed.

Sandy Willis was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The investigation identified the victim’s son, Shawn Willis, as a suspect in the crime. With consent from his father, Shawn Willis voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by investigators.

According to a juvenile court document, Shawn Willis confessed to shooting his mother while she was sleeping. He told investigators he took his mother’s pistol from off her nightstand while she was asleep and loaded it downstairs to conceal the sound before returning to the bedroom and shooting Sandy Willis at close range.

Shawn Willis is currently housed in the Anderson County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Happy Fall, Y'all

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Proposed Pellissippi Parkway extension

Oak Ridge hosts International Day of Peace celebration

TDOT holds meeting for proposed Pellissippi Parkway extension

Farragut History Walk:Founders Park