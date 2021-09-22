Court doc: Rocky Top teen allegedly confessed to murder of his mother

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County teen has been charged with the premeditated murder of his mother after he allegedly shot her while she was sleeping in April 2020.

Shawn Willis, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Sandy Willis. Deputies responded to a home on Andys Ridge Road in Rocky Top on April 20, 2020 for a report of an unresponsive woman found lying in bed.

Sandy Willis was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The investigation identified the victim’s son, Shawn Willis, as a suspect in the crime. With consent from his father, Shawn Willis voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by investigators.

According to a juvenile court document, Shawn Willis confessed to shooting his mother while she was sleeping. He told investigators he took his mother’s pistol from off her nightstand while she was asleep and loaded it downstairs to conceal the sound before returning to the bedroom and shooting Sandy Willis at close range.

Shawn Willis is currently housed in the Anderson County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.