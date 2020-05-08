Court docs: Father of children burned, killed in camper fire was operating welder at time of fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New details were released and bonds were set for a man and woman after a camper fire in Greene County led to the death of one of their children and the severe burning of the other.
PREVIOUS: Greeneville couple arrested on child neglect and related charges after fatal fire
Robert Inbody and Devin Cullum were arraigned by video in Greene County General Sessions Court on Friday morning.
A warrant says Inbody was operating a welder powered by a generator at the time the fire ignited.
The warrant says that because of the welding and noise, Inbody was unaware the camper had caught fire.
Court documents say Inbody’s bond was set at $75,000, and he was appointed public defender Todd Estep.
Cullum’s bond was set at $50,000, and public defender Jennifer Luther was appointed to her.
Both Inbody and Cullum and scheduled to reappear in court on May 15 at 9 a.m.
