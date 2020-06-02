Covenant Health & Acadia Healthcare partnering to enhance behavioral health services in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare announced a partnership “to provide accessible, high-quality behavioral health services” in Knoxville and surrounding counties.

Covenant Health says they partnered with Acadia Healthcare due to the company’s commitment to patient and family centered care among other positive factors they’ve shown with partnering with health systems across the country.

Construction will reportedly begin in late 2020 on what is being called a, “new, state of the art, 90 bed hospital,” at the corner of Old Weisgarber Road and Dowell Springs Boulevard in West Knoxville.

“The shortage of resources for mental health is a national problem that we also face here in East Tennessee. Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare intend to substantially fill that gap by providing specialized treatment options for patients and increasing access to much-needed, high-quality care for the residents of Knoxville and its surrounding communities. As part of our mission of improving the quality of life in our region, Covenant Health and Peninsula, our behavioral health division, have a long-standing commitment to mental health services. Acadia’s strong track record of success and reputation for excellence make the organization an ideal partner for continuing that commitment.” Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health President and CEO

The hospital is expected to open in 2021 and has the potential to add 48 more beds, to meet future demand for inpatient services.

Treatment will be provided for adolescents, adults and seniors who struggle with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and substance use disorders.

“The behavioral health hospital will also serve as a new care coordination “hub” for the entire continuum of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, to include intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs, services for neuromodulation (ETC, TMS) and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders. Additionally, the partnership will look to develop innovative care delivery models to better integrate physical and mental health services.” Covenant Health

