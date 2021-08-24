COVID-19 cases in Knox County Schools triple in one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —One day after launching, the Knox County Schools COVID dashboard shows that active COVID-19 cases tripled in one week. As of Tuesday at 9:22 p.m., there were 276 active student cases and two active staff cases inside the district,

On August 17, the dashboard reported three active staff cases and 79 active student cases. In the week since then, nearly 197 new COVId-19 cases have been found in Knox County students. On August 18, staff cases went down to two and have stayed at two for six days.

The biggest day to day increase of cases was from Aug. 23 to the 24. Active student cases went from 219 to 276.

This year, the Knox County Health Department is responsible for contact tracing. Knox County Schools updates their COVID-19 number each afternoon from Monday through Friday.