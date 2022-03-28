CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working to suppress a wildfire in the Cherokee National Forest Monday that is burning around 180 acres, according to the USDA Forest Service.

The wildfire, dubbed the Chimney Rock Fire, is burning near Weaver’s Bend in Cocke County and is over five miles from Hot Springs, N.C. The Forest Service says approximately 45 people, including the Cherokee Interagency Hotshot Crew, are currently assisting in fire suppression.

Several roads and trails in the area are closed:

Roads:

54B Cummins Branch Road

54 Paint Mountain Road

209C Upper Wolf Creek Road

Trails:

154 Chimney Rock

154A Paint Rock

7 Paint Mountain

The area of Weaver’s Bend in Cocke County, Tenn. where the new Chimney Rock wildfire is reportedly burning around 180 acres, according to the USDA Forest Service on Monday, March 28, 2022. (Google Maps)

The fire is completely within Forest Service land and is not currently a threat to private lands or structures. It is currently 10% contained. Last week, Forest Service officials had announced a series of planned prescribed burns for the national forest between March 25-30, depending on weather conditions.

The Forest Service said Monday the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.