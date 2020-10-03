Crews extinguish an overnight house fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire overnight in North Knoxville.

KFD reports that just before 4 a.m. firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 4200 block of Coster Road.

When they arrived, they found a single-story home with flames showing. The occupants were able to evacuate safely.

KFD says that crews were able to control the fire within the first ten minutes.

No injuries have been reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES