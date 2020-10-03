KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire overnight in North Knoxville.
KFD reports that just before 4 a.m. firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 4200 block of Coster Road.
When they arrived, they found a single-story home with flames showing. The occupants were able to evacuate safely.
KFD says that crews were able to control the fire within the first ten minutes.
No injuries have been reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LATEST STORIES
- Versace shoe designer says he was racially profiled in Beverly Hills; video shows him detained, frisked and searched
- Fall Funtacular Forecast
- CDC ranks Thanksgiving activities by COVID-19 risk: No gatherings with out of town relatives or Black Friday shopping
- Crews extinguish an overnight house fire in North Knoxville
- Fact check: Trump campaign didn’t send fundraising email after COVID-19 diagnosis