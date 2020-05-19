Crews extinguish house fire, rescue dog in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday from which a dog was rescued.

According to the Sevier County Fire Department, crews responded to a working house fire Tuesday morning in the area of Zion Hill Road. Crews arrived on the scene to find the structure 50% involved.

With no hydrants close by, a water shuttle operation was established and crews extinguished the fire. SCFD says there were no injuries to civilians or fire service personnel. A dog was rescued off the back porch.

“A huge thank you to our mutual aid from Seymour Fire and Walden’s Creek Fire,” SCFD said in a post about the incident.

LATEST STORIES