Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 18,378 cases and 10,969 have recovered

Crews extinguish house fire, rescue dog in Sevier County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via Sevier County Fire Dept. Facebook)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday from which a dog was rescued.

According to the Sevier County Fire Department, crews responded to a working house fire Tuesday morning in the area of Zion Hill Road. Crews arrived on the scene to find the structure 50% involved.

With no hydrants close by, a water shuttle operation was established and crews extinguished the fire. SCFD says there were no injuries to civilians or fire service personnel. A dog was rescued off the back porch.

“A huge thank you to our mutual aid from Seymour Fire and Walden’s Creek Fire,” SCFD said in a post about the incident.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter