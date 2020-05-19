Crews extinguish house fire, rescue dog in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday from which a dog was rescued.
According to the Sevier County Fire Department, crews responded to a working house fire Tuesday morning in the area of Zion Hill Road. Crews arrived on the scene to find the structure 50% involved.
With no hydrants close by, a water shuttle operation was established and crews extinguished the fire. SCFD says there were no injuries to civilians or fire service personnel. A dog was rescued off the back porch.
“A huge thank you to our mutual aid from Seymour Fire and Walden’s Creek Fire,” SCFD said in a post about the incident.
LATEST STORIES
- Second Lady Pence helps kick off next phase of Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening
- Oak Ridge to paint the town with chalk
- ‘American Pickers’ TV show to film in Tennessee, looking for antique collections
- American Cancer Society asks you to ‘Relay Where You Are’
- Missing TN man dies after being found in crashed truck along I-85 in Cherokee Co.