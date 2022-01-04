KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A residential structure fire in the 2300 block of Chester Avenue has crews responding to the scene, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday, KFD was alerted to a potential house fire in the 2300 block of Chester Avenue. On arrival, fire crews found heavy fire from the front side of the residence. Wilbanks said the home did sustain heavy damage.

(Photo: WATE)

The fire was deemed under control at 8:59 am. At the time of the fire, no one was at home and Wilbanks said at around 9:15 a.m. KFD is currently working to locate the owner. The fire is currently under investigation. No injuries have been reported. The fire was reported by a neighbor.

The agency had tweeted a photo of firefighters actively fighting flames emerging from the front window of a home, with heavy smoke billowing from the home. Snow can also be seen on the roof of the house as well as in the front yard.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.