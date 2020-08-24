Crews on scene: At least 10 train cars derailed in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in the Telford area of Washington County Monday morning.

According to officials on the scene, at least ten train cars have derailed near Telford.

















Crews are currently working to clean up the aftermath of the derailment.

Several roads are impacted and will remain closed until the cleanup is complete. Impacted roads include Matthews Mill Road, Rauhof Road and Washington College Station Road.

The train belongs to Norfolk Southern Corporation.

No injuries have been reported as of 4:30 a.m. and no HAZMAT warnings have been released.

Investigators from multiple different states are on the scene to attempt and determine what the cause of the derailment was.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Norfolk Southern for a statement regarding the incident.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of the derailment. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates to this story.