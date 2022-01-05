KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews in East Tennessee and across the state are again preparing roads for another round of wintry mix heading this way. More snowfall is expected to begin again Thursday. Also top of mind is what drivers should keep in their vehicles if they have to travel on the roads.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow; adding that salt supplies have been replenished in all 95 counties in preparation for the winter season, and crews have readied snow plows and brine trucks.

“We prepare for winter weather months in advance,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said. “Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

TDOT reminding drivers that crews are already out Wednesday, pre-treating state routes and interstates ahead of Thursday’s snow – and ask that drivers please give them plenty of room to work.

AAA Tennessee shared what you need to have on hand for winter weather driving. A 2018 study found that three out of four Tennesseans do not have a winter emergency kit in their trunk.

AAA recommends keeping the following in your car amid winter weather:

Blankets, coats, hats, and boots

Non-perishable snacks and water

Extra medications and a first-aid-kit

Sand or cat litter, and a shovel

Jumper cables

Cell phone charger

Flashlight and extra batteries

Warning triangle or flares

Ice Scraper

Washer fluid

Stephanie Milani with AAA Tennessee said it’s important to pack enough for everyone in your family, including pets, because it may take time for help to come to you.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.