Crews pull crashed helicopter from Tennessee River on Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday, crews pulled up the helicopter that crashed into the Tennessee River, which killed a member of a prominent East Tennessee family.

Joe Clayton, co-founder of Clayton Homes and Clayton Automobiles died in that crash Monday night.

Also on board the helicopter, Jim Clayton, Jim Clayton’s grandson, and a family friend; those three were able to survive and escape the crash.

Wednesday, crews dredged up the helicopter out of the water.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and there are still a lot of questions remaining about this incident; including what caused it, and who was piloting the helicopter at the time of the crash.

We will keep you updated as we follow this story closely.

#Everywheredoingeverything TWRA Wildlife Sgt. Roy Smith and Officers Jeff Roberson and Darrell Griffin are assisting the FAA today in the recovery of a helicopter that crashed into Fort Loudoun reservoir on Monday. #tnwildlife #wildlifeofficer #gamewarden @FAANews pic.twitter.com/EhCjLp4BQ1 — TWRA (@tnwildlife) August 5, 2020

