KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from the basement of a North Knoxville home during a house fire to which crews responded Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The structure fire occurred in the 1500 block of Cecil Avenue. The fire department tweeted about the incident around 7:47 a.m. which is around the time the fire had been contained. The initial call came in around 7:34 a.m. The caller told dispatch one person was trapped in the basement.

A working smoke alarm had alerted the residents to the fire.

KFD later said initial engine companies reported smoke showing on arrival and its firefighters immediately began rescue efforts of the person trapped by the fire, and by 7:45 a.m. one adult male had been removed from the residence and transferred to an ambulance. The adult male was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation.

The home had a total of four occupants and two dogs, KFD said. Three adults and the animals were located in the upstairs portion of the home, while the man who was rescued was located in the basement. No other injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home. The house sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage in the incident, KFD said.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available, but KFD emphasized the importance of smoke alarms. “Smoke alarms save lives,” KFD said in a news release.

Smoke alarms are available to all private residents of Knoxville. Call 311 to schedule an apportionment for KFD to install one for you.