Crews work overturned semi-truck injury crash on I-75 in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck crash along southbound Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning in which the occupants were trapped, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and fire rescue crews responded to the crash, which occurred near the 71.4 mile marker. The crash is in the median and caused the closure of the inside (fast) lane on I-75S.