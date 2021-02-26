Crossville man charged with murder in 2019 Rinnie shooting

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Crossville man has been charged with murder in a 2019 fatal shooting in the Rinnie community of Cumberland County.

Deputies responded to a domestic-related call on Nov. 17, 2019. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Jude Pennington, 42, and Travis Sinard, 39 were both found shot outside a Colby Circle home in the Rinnie community.

Both were airlifted to a regional trauma center. Pennington survived. Sinard died from his injuries.

After a lengthy investigation with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and district attorney’s office, Pennington was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder on Feb. 22.

He turned himself in before he was released on a $500,000 dollar bond. Pennington is due in court March 15.