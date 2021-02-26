Crossville man charged with murder in 2019 Rinnie shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Crossville man has been charged with murder in a 2019 fatal shooting in the Rinnie community of Cumberland County.

Deputies responded to a domestic-related call on Nov. 17, 2019. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Jude Pennington, 42, and Travis Sinard, 39 were both found shot outside a Colby Circle home in the Rinnie community.

Both were airlifted to a regional trauma center. Pennington survived. Sinard died from his injuries.

After a lengthy investigation with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and district attorney’s office, Pennington was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder on Feb. 22.

He turned himself in before he was released on a $500,000 dollar bond. Pennington is due in court March 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter