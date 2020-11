KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several dozen people holding signs of protest are outside the Knox County Health Department as the Board of Health meets to consider additional COVID-19 regulations.

Protestors are saying they believe the Board of Health isn’t using facts or science for their decisions of closing bars early, this according to 6 On Your Side reported Kirstie Crawford, who is on the scene.

Protest at Knox County Health Dept. Protestors believe Board of Health isn’t using facts or science for their decisions of closing bars early #WATE pic.twitter.com/oqghAeEnth — Kirstie Crawford (@KirstieCNews) November 23, 2020

Many of the protestors said they believe that bars and restaurants are unfairly being singled out.