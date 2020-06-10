1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 294 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in state Knox Ridge places employee on leave after allegations of racial profiling

‘Cul De Sac Concerts’: Live music in the age of social distancing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Packing in with a crowd for a concert, right now, a memory in the age of social distancing.

A music promotion company in Knoxville, Born and Raised Productions, recognizing that live music isn’t going to look the same for a long time, but still wanting to bring people music and shows.

So instead of getting people out to see a concert, they’re bringing the music to where the audience already is.

Born and Raised Productions is partnering with Knox Brews Tours to bring bands to local neighborhoods, for “Cul De Sac Concerts.”

“Since we’re dealing with local artists, there’s so much great musical talent here in Knoxville and if you haven’t been out to see a lot of local bands straight to your front yard.”

Kent Oglesby

If you want a show in your neighborhood, you can sign up at bornandraisedknox.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter