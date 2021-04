CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland County Schools announced online that students will return to the classroom on Monday, April 12, after a tornado touched down in the Pleasant Hill area.

RELATED STORY – Gallery: Tornado damages elementary school in Cumberland County

Cumberland County Schools closed on Friday, April 8, after a tornado touched down near Pleasant Hill Elementary School. The system closed schools and offered counseling for students, staff and families.