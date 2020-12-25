Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reports AT&T outage causing issues with calling 911 in the county

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reports an AT&T outage is currently causing issues with reaching 911 in the county.
If you have an emergency, dial 931-484-6176.
