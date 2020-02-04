Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BROWNTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Cumberland County Sherrif’s Office searching for a missing man from the Browntown community.

CCSO responded to a residence on W. Fork Road to a report of a missing person around 4:30 p.m.

49-year-old James Dicintio of Crossville is 5’8, 170lbs.

He is known to wear glasses, and he may be in the company of his black labrador retriever.

A family member at the residence told deputies that Dicintio had been gone all day and that one of the dogs was also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 931-484-6176 or 911.

https://www.facebook.com/CCSOSheriffTN/posts/3688709237836525