CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

The office posted on social media, asking people to keep an eye out for 13-year-old Emma Williams.

She was last seen on Pomona Road. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black beanie.

If you’ve seen Williams, you’re asked to call 911.