Cumberland House Knoxville hotel, Tussie Mussie restaurant nod to local manufacturing history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new hotel is now open near Downtown Knoxville.

Cumberland House Knoxville is part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection and boasts 130 rooms. The hotel, located over on White Avenue, is all themed on the history of East Tennessee’s manufacturing industry.

Every detail is a tribute to that history, and the button is used as a symbol for that. As guests walk into the hotel, they will find a mix of modern architecture trimmed with antiques, like 60 Singer sewing machines just on the first floor.

The Tussie Mussie restaurant is also welcoming patrons now. The name is also a nod to Knoxville.

“With the Tennessee River here, the mussels were actually used to create buttons, what a ‘tussie mussie’ actually is, is a form of a button, nowadays you would equivalate them to a friendship bracelet and you would give them to somebody special,” said Chase Hite with the hotel, “what we feel here at Cumberland House is we want to be a place to come together and that’s how the tussie mussie fit into that, you give it to people, somebody special…it’s a coming together thing and we are excited about that.”

Tussie Mussie’s menu is all inspired by Appalachia comfort foods. The idea behind it was to embrace the cleverness of mountain cooks who took simple ingredients to create meals.

Cumberland House also wants its guests to explore Knoxville outside its walls. The hotel provides bicycles to make transportation around the city easier.

The hotel team would like to point out although it is open. it is under construction still. There will be more features and styles of rooms available in the coming weeks.

If you would like to learn more about what the hotel offers you can head to https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/tyschup-cumberland-house-knoxville/.