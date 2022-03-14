KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Sunday, March 13, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital was the victim of a cybersecurity issue.

The hospital says it is too early to tell if any personal information was compromised or what the origin of the issue was.

Matthew Shaffer, President and CEO, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital released the following statement:

“East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has been a victim of an information technology security issue which occurred in the evening hours of Sunday, March 13, 2022. Maintaining the safety and security of our patients and their care is our top priority. We are still able to care for our patients. Our cyber forensics teams and outside agencies are doing everything possible to minimize any disruption. The response is active and still ongoing.”

