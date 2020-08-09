D.A. Johnson: ‘It has been a tragic 24 hours in the 9th Judicial District’ after three fatalities in less than 24 hours on local interstates

ROANE/LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – District Attorney General Russell Johnson shares on Facebook of a single-vehicle fatality after a car ran over a motorcycle killing the male driver and a female passenger on Saturday.
According to D.A. Johnson, says that first responders worked an incident on I-40 East near the Kingston Exit at the Clinch River Bridge where a car ran over a motorcycle being driven by a male with a female passenger, which killed both persons on the motorcycle.
Eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours.
Sunday morning, there was another fatal incident in Loudon County on I-75 Southbound with a single-vehicle wreck that shut down the southbound lanes of that interstate, with one fatality.
There was also another incident in Knox County Sunday morning on I-40 that shut down the interstate.
“People, please slow down, take your time, think about what is more important… and chill out.”District Attorney General Russell Johnson
