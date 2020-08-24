Daily COVID-19 updates begin for Knox County Schools with 280 in isolation or quarantine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each day, Knox County Schools leaders will be posting COVID-19 information online at 4p.m.

Day one showed 13 active cases for students and staff.

Graphs on the website also show the number of students and staff members in quarantine or isolation. That number was 280 Monday.

The graphs are interactive. As the data continues, you’ll be able to use the drop down tabs to see numbers in a certain date range.

Weekend numbers will come in Monday mornings, according to the site.

The page also states that once someone tests positive, health officials will be doing contact tracing.

The last part of the page shows “KCS Metrics.” According to a district spokesperson, “within these metrics, the district has set certain benchmarks, which determines where they align within our green, yellow and red models.”

Benchmarks are outlined by the Knox County Health Department. The colors represent different trend directions.

“The focus of the benchmarks outlined here is on assessing the local ability to manage an increase in cases while preventing the unobstructed growth of transmission,” according to the KCHD website.

LATEST STORIES