(NEXSTAR) – Reports of gunfire at Dallas Love Field Airport caused panic and a police response Monday morning.

A short video reportedly taken from inside the airport shows travelers crouching down behind seats in a terminal.

Police said on Twitter they’ve received “reports of shots being fired” but did not confirm if there was a shooting nor have they said if anyone was injured.

The Dallas Police Department said a spokesperson was en route to the airport.

“The terminal is secure at this time,” the department tweeted at noon.

Dallas Love Field (DAL) is one of several airports in the Dallas area. The airport is a hub for Southwest Airlines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.