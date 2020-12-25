Dandridge Police report a juvenile escapee from Mountain View Youth Development facility has been captured

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge Police Department along with the help of several first responding agencies captured a juvenile escapee who jumped the outer fence from the Mountain View Youth Development facility.

The juvenile apparently jumped the fence around 9 p.m. on December 24, and was eventually apprehended around 2:10 a.m. Christmas morning.

The juvenile was serving time on felony charges at the facility.

DPD says that a few officers received minor injuries, and there were some concerns of the K9 officer’s pads getting frost bite.