Dandridge Police report a juvenile escapee from Mountain View Youth Development facility has been captured

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge Police Department along with the help of several first responding agencies captured a juvenile escapee who jumped the outer fence from the Mountain View Youth Development facility.

The juvenile apparently jumped the fence around 9 p.m. on December 24, and was eventually apprehended around 2:10 a.m. Christmas morning.

The juvenile was serving time on felony charges at the facility.

DPD says that a few officers received minor injuries, and there were some concerns of the K9 officer’s pads getting frost bite.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter