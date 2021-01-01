Dash cam video from Loudon Co. chase highlight dangers of wearing the badge

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — It started as a traffic stop in Lenoir City Sunday night, but quickly turned into a potentially deadly situation, involving shots fired at officers. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera video Thursday, showing the moments a passenger began opening fire.

Investigators say more than a couple dozen rounds were fired from an AR-15.

The driver, Asia Gillispie, was arrested Sunday night. She was originally thought to be a victim of aggravated kidnapping. LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis now says they believe she had more involvement than originally reported. Gillispie faces drug charges, as well as charges of reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

The passenger of the vehicle, Devin McGuire, ran into the woods. Officers then began an extensive search, in the air and on the ground, with the help of surrounding agencies. McGuire was located and arrested around 7:30 Monday morning. He faces four attempted murder charges.

McGuire has a criminal history in Rutherford and Knox Counties, as well as in the City of Knoxville. LCSO also confirmed he served time in prison after an aggravated child abuse conviction in 2011.

Officer Espinoza’s patrol vehicle was struck and the vehicle of another deputy, Luke Hawkins, was also struck. “In the face of that danger, these four officers continued to pursue that vehicle,” he said.

The four officers involved in the pursuit are Loudon County Deputies Luke Hawkins, Cole Rogers, Skyler Mills, and Lenoir City Police Officer Carlos Espinoza.