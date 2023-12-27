KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family, friends, and gospel music listeners around the country are mourning the death of Peg McKamey Bean, one of the founding members of the East Tennessee-based family gospel group ‘The McKameys’.

Connie Fortner said her mom grew up as a coal miner’s daughter in Campbell County. When asked how she would describe her mom, she said, “Energetic, enthusiastic, loved the Lord, and her life was just beaming all the time. She always had a smile for anybody.”

Bean was one of 12 children and when her father wasn’t working in the coal mines, he was preaching to the masses.

Connie explained, “Her two sisters and her started singing. Their dad was a preacher and they would go around to different revivals and sing,” She said, “He would preach and it just kind of got a little bigger and a little bigger, and when the two other sisters retired, me and my younger sister joined mom and dad.”

The McKameys have won several music awards. Bean was even inducted into The Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. However, Connie said they never did it for the accolades.

“That was a big part of her legacy,” she said. “She taught us that you pray about everything and follow where the Lord leads you. He’ll open the doors.”

Bean’s son-in-law Roger Fortner said they’re whole family is grateful for the outpour of support since her passing.

“She was a very well-known person in the industry of southern gospel music and a lot of people have reached out to us and it’s just one after another, it’s just been overwhelming over the past couple of days,” he said.

According to the two, Bean had a smile that lit up a room and a heart that impacted many.

“Her favorite saying was ‘If you hear that Peg McKamey has passed away, don’t you believe a word of it. I will be more alive up there than I ever was down there,’ and that’s her,” said Connie Fortner

Bean was 80 years old. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Missions at Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

A service for Bean will be at Second Baptist on Friday, December 29th. Visitation starts at 4 p.m. and will run until the funeral starts at 7:00 pm.