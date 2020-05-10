DCS, private provider takes steps to quarantine more juveniles with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and Youth Opportunity Investments are taking steps to quarantine more juveniles at Memphis facility.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard did a second round of testing at the Memphis Center for Success and Independence.

CSI got the results back on Saturday and 17 more children tested positive for the virus.

45 out of 48 of the juveniles at the facility have tested positive. None of the juveniles were showing symptoms as of Saturday afternoon.

Three juveniles have been released to their homes as scheduled by court orders and in accordance with health department guidelines. 45 juveniles are still at the facility.

13 staff tested positive for the virus and six have returned to work.

The juveniles who tested positive this week were separated from the youth who had previously tested positive. All youth are being closely monitored by CSI nursing staff.