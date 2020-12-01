Deadline to apply to be a TN Promise mentor is Friday; hundreds still needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More volunteers are needed to serve as TN Promise mentors and the deadline to apply is nearing.

The TN Promise is the scholarship and community service program that allows graduating high school seniors to attend a community or technical college tuition-free. Mentors are key to this program because they help the students fulfill the scholarship requirements.

Statewide, around 2,000 volunteers are still needed with 62 still needed in Knox County. Union, Loudon, Monroe and Scott counties only have 40-70% of their mentor spots filled.

The deadline to apply to be a TN Promise mentor is Friday.

Mentors are required just to help out about one hour a month; be at least 21 years old and complete a one-hour training session.

Apply here by Friday: tnachieves.org/mentors

