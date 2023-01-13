KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Detention Center on Thursday.

Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center.

A TBI spokesperson said special agents are investigating at the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The TBI said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.