Deaths of Claiborne County father, daughter ruled murder-suicide

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The deaths of a Claiborne County father and daughter in May have been ruled a murder-suicide.

On May 6 Michael and Jordyn Parker were found outside their home in the Cape Norris community unresponsive.

Knox County forensic pathologists and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Department determined the cause of death to be murder-suicide by carbon monoxide.

Jordyn survived a traumatic car accident in 2012 that left her with serious injuries and killed her brother. Michael Parker was a single father and a minister in New Tazewell.

