Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Deer crashes through window at North Knoxville medical center

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People waiting in an outpatient imaging waiting room at Tennova’s North Knoxville Medical Center on Monday in Powell were alarmed when a deer came crashing through a window.

According to the hospital, three patients were evaluated for minor injuries. The staff had to clean up glass but nothing more was damaged.

The deer ran into the double-pained window just before 10 a.m. before leaving through the same window.

This is a developing story. We will bring more information to you as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter