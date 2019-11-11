Deer crashes through window at North Knoxville medical center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People waiting in an outpatient imaging waiting room at Tennova’s North Knoxville Medical Center on Monday in Powell were alarmed when a deer came crashing through a window.
According to the hospital, three patients were evaluated for minor injuries. The staff had to clean up glass but nothing more was damaged.
The deer ran into the double-pained window just before 10 a.m. before leaving through the same window.
This is a developing story. We will bring more information to you as it becomes available.
