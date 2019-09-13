High demand shuts down Garth Brooks at Neyland ticket sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you don’t have your tickets to Garth Brooks at Neyland Stadium by now you will have to wait a week.

The first concert event in Neyland Stadium since 2003 and just the third ever created such a high demand that would-be ticket buyers flooded the Ticketmaster website.

The company sent an email a little more than hour after the sale began on Friday, Sept. 13, and said because of “overwhelming demand” additional seats would be released Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets will again go on sale at 10 a.m.

All tickets for the Saturday, Nov. 17, concert are $94.95 and reserved. There are three ways to get tickets: through the Ticketmaster website, the Ticketmaster app and by phone at 1-877-654-2784.