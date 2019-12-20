Dentist’s office partnering with nonprofit for HIV, Hepatitis testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A dentist’s office recommending its patients get tested for HIV and Hepatitis, announcing it is partnering with a local nonprofit to provide those tests.

Patients of Dr. Buzz Nabers who visited his office during a three year period, receiving a letter saying they may want to get a blood test.

The concern was patients may have been exposed after improper sterilization for techniques.

A former employee has filed a lawsuit against Nabers, claiming that due to staffing issues, the office required her to carry out procedures illegally and that she was not qualified to do.

Friday, Naber’s office sending out an email, telling patients it has partnered with Positively Living, saying if you would like to receive a free test or ask general questions, to call the nonprofit’s office at 865-525-1540, extension 205 or 206.