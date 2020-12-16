Did you feel it? 2.3 magnitude earthquake recorded under UT-Knoxville campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded Tuesday night near downtown Knoxville.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded underneath the University of Tennessee-Knoxville campus near Circle Drive around 10:20 p.m.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 4.4 miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.