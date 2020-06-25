‘Did you see him?’ TBI seeking public assistance for Kentucky Lake death investigation

PARIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it is seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate the case involving a Texas man accused of dumping a woman’s body in Kentucky Lake.

The TBI tweeting about the investigation, asking for the public’s help in the homicide of a woman found in a floating container in the Kentucky Lake. Jeffery Rogers, 60, is charged with disposing of the bin.

If you saw Rogers at a gas station, convenience store, or other stop between Texas and Kentucky on June 17, call 1-800-TBI-FIND!



The TBI is working with the Texas Rangers, Kentucky State Police, and Arkansas State Police in the search for justice for this victim.



Please, RT! pic.twitter.com/RKGmVJoOKI — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 24, 2020

RELATED STORIES:

The TBI said agents believe Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tenn., to dispose of the body of a woman that was found in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line on Saturday night.

Investigators believe he traveled from Texas to Tennessee last week.

Jeffery Rogers drove from Texas into Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky on Wednesday, June 17th in a 2017 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a camper top over the truck bed.



Did you see him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/HztJRTj4y4 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 24, 2020

LATEST STORIES