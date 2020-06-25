‘Did you see him?’ TBI seeking public assistance for Kentucky Lake death investigation

PARIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it is seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate the case involving a Texas man accused of dumping a woman’s body in Kentucky Lake.

The TBI tweeting about the investigation, asking for the public’s help in the homicide of a woman found in a floating container in the Kentucky Lake. Jeffery Rogers, 60, is charged with disposing of the bin.

The TBI said agents believe Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tenn., to dispose of the body of a woman that was found in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line on Saturday night.

Investigators believe he traveled from Texas to Tennessee last week.

