Diocese of Knoxville issues guidance to Catholics, saying J&J vaccine is acceptable in ‘certain circumstances’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee now has access to three COVID-19 vaccines, including the newest one provided by Johnson & Johnson.

Bishop Richard Stika with the Diocese of Knoxville, recently echoed moral concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine raised by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Concerns were raised by the USCCB and Diocese of Knoxville, saying the vaccine was developed, tested and is produced with “abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns.”

However, like the USCCB, Bishop Stika is reassuring Catholics that accepting the vaccine in certain circumstances could be acceptable.

“For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we as a Church find it to be morally questionable. However, there are going to be situations where you are forced to accept it as the only choice. It would be different if your main intention is to seek out that particular type of vaccine, but at some point, you might not have a choice. God will understand that,” Stika said in the statement posted on the Diocese of Knoxville website.

